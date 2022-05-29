141 bags of groundnut seeds stolen from RBK, agri assistant held

May 29, 2022 07:37 IST

The agriculture department on Friday filed a criminal case against an agriculture assistant at R. Locharla village in Roddam mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district for reportedly stealing 141 bags(30kg each) of groundnut seeds from Rythu Bharosa Kendra and selling them away in Karnataka.

According to the Penukonda Assistant Director of Agriculture, as many as 150 bags of groundnut seeds were sent to the R. Locharla RBK to be distributed on subsidy to farmers from May 30. On Friday, when the agriculture department officials went to the RBK, they did not find the stock. On inquiry, it was found that the agricultural assistant, S.M. Nayaz, had taken the stocks worth ₹2.18 lakh away.

The agriculture officials said that an internal inquiry was conducted, and a complaint was filed. The Roddam sub inspector of police said that the bags could not be recovered and that the accused was being interrogated and he was yet to be arrested.

From preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the bags were shipped out on May 25 and 26 from the RBK.