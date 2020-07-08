138 discharged in Nellore, Prakasam

NELLORE/ONGOLE

08 July 2020 23:16 IST

33 more persons contract the virus in both districts

Novel Coronavirus continued its sway over south coastal Andhra Pradesh with 33 more persons — 31 in SPSR Nellore district and to in Prakasam district — testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

The health authorities had a solace as 138 patients — 87 in Prakasam and 51 in SPSR Nellore district — were cured of the dreaded disease and discharged from hospitals during the period.

Advertising

Advertising

They had a tough time as the disease spread to more areas in the district and outside the containment zones in both the districts. The total number of positive cases rose to 1,201 in SPSR Nellore district and 1,035 in Prakasam district, health officials said.

In Ongole, a 43-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Sujatha Nagar contracted the virus, taking the number of cumulative confirmed cases to 229 cases. Integrated containment action plan was strictly enforced in the district headquarters as also in urban clusters of Markapur and Chirala with 136 and 125 positive cases respectively.

As many 111 persons were quarantined by the authorities who have identified over 1,000 primary contacts of the infected persons. So far, 92,281 persons were subjected to testing in Prakasam district.

Nellore city continued to reel under the impact of the virus accounting for 22 of the 31 fresh cases. Netaji Nagar reported a maximum of 11 cases. Three new cases were registered in Kavali, two cases in Kovur and one case each in Tada, Buchireddipalem and Muthukur in SPSR Nellore district. A person from Prakasam district also tested positive for the virus, a report compiled by the health officials in Nellore said on Wednesday night.