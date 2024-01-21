ADVERTISEMENT

12 huts of migrant workers gutted in Nellore

January 21, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - NELLORE

No casualties reported; an electrical short-circuit caused the fire

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Twelve huts sheltering families of migrant workers were gutted in a fire caused by an electrical short-circuit at D.S. Palle village of Marrimadu mandal in Atmakur Assembly constituency, 80 km from here, in the small hours of January 21 (Sunday). However, no casualties were reported.

According to information, several workers who have migrated from various places across Andhra Pradesh and North India were living in huts made up of polythene and zinc sheets, and power was supplied to the huts from a nearby pole. The migrant workers work as daily wagers at the tobacco board at DS Palle.

An electrical short-circuit due to power fluctuations resulted in a fire in which 12 huts were gutted. The revenue and police officials rushed to the spot. Except for clothes and kitchen utensils, no big damage was reported, they said. The officials assured the workers that steps would be taken to provide them immediate relief.

