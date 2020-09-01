108, 104 ambulance drivers felicitated

GUNTUR

01 September 2020 23:40 IST

Death anniversary of YSR observed

All governments should work for the welfare of people and any party in power should work single-mindedly for the well-being of people, said Ajeya Kallam, Adviser to the State Government.

Mr. Kallam was here to take part in a programme organised by the Andhra Pradesh Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman V. Lakshman Reddy to felicitate drivers of the 108 and 104 ambulance service here on Tuesday on the occasion of the 11th death anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Mr. Kallam recalled the legacy of Rajasekhara Reddy, and said he had always strived for the welfare of the people and was an able administrator.

“I headed a committee which submitted a report on farmer suicides in Andhra Pradesh, and in one year alone, in 1997, 7,000 farmers had committed suicide due to mounting debts, lack of access to quality healthcare, education, irrigation facilities and unemployment in families. Mr. Reddy was moved by the findings of the report and launched the YSR Aarogyasri, 108 and fee reimbursement schemes,” said Mr. Kallam.

Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said that the drivers of the ambulances have worked with indomitable courage and spirit of sacrifice in transporting COVID-19 patients to hospitals.

While reminiscing the association he had with Rajasekhara Reddy, Mr. Ananda Kumar said that he was fortunate to have Rajasekhara Reddy as Chief Minister while launching a massive forest land distribution scheme at Utnoor in Adilabad district in August 2009, a month before his tragic death. As Project Officer of ITDS project, he handed over 32,000 acres to 1.34 lakh tribals.

Sai Swaroop, CEO of the 108 ambulance service, said that 1.42 lakh patients and 82,000 primary and secondary contacts have been moved from their homes in ambulances. The drivers showed a lot of courage during this crisis, he said.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, Hindu College secretary Jupudi Ranganath, and Builders Association secretary Alla Siva Reddy were present.