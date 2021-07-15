10% reservation for economically weaker sections was historic move, says Minister

VIJAYAWADA

15 July 2021 15:35 IST

To be implemented in all upcoming job recruitments, says Minister

Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu said that the YSR Congress Party's decision to provide 10% reservation to candidates of economically weaker sections in government job recruitments was a historic development that helps a large number of job aspirants.

He said reservation will be implemented in all the upcoming job recruitments in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

In a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Kanna Babu said that though court cases were pending against the provision of reservation for economically backward classes the State government decided to go ahead with it in the interest of job seekers after consulting various legal experts and bodies. He said there will be no sub-categories in the 10% reservation.

Mr. Kanna Babu said former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu cheated public and Kapu community by offering Kapus reservation under BC category and seeking 5% quota in the 10% allocated for EWS category as well.

He said all the families with an annual income of less than ₹ 8 lakh through all sources will be eligible for the reservation in government jobs. The State government also increased the maximum annual income from ₹ 6 lakh to ₹ 8 lakh for candidates to be eligible for EWS reservation in educational institutions.