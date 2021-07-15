10% EWS quota a historic development: Kannababu

VIJAYAWADA

15 July 2021 23:53 IST

‘It will be implemented in all upcoming recruitments’

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu has said that the YSRCP government’s decision to provide 10% reservation to the candidates of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in government recruitments is a historic development that helps a large number of job aspirants.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Kannababu said the reservation would be implemented in all the upcoming recruitments in the State.

Though court cases were pending against the provision of EWS reservation, the government decided to go ahead in the interest of the job seekers and after consulting legal experts, the Minister said, and added that there would be no subcategories in the 10% reservation.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had cheated the Kapus by offering them reservation under the BC category and seeking 5% quota in the 10% allocated for the EWS category, the Minister alleged.

He said all the families with an annual income of less than ₹8 lakh would be eligible for the reservation in government jobs.

The government also increased the maximum annual income from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh for the candidates to be eligible for EWS reservation in educational institutions, he said.