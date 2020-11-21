10 deaths and 1,221 new cases in State

VIJAYAWADA

21 November 2020 00:05 IST

COVID recovery rate increases to 97.41% with more patients getting discharged in 24 hours

The State has reported 1,221 new COVID-19 infections and 10 new deaths in the 24 hours ending Friday morning.

The tally increased to 8,59,932 and the death toll reached 6,920. The mortality rate continued to be at 0.80%. The recovery rate increased to 97.41% with 1,829 more patients recovering during the period, taking the number of recoveries so far to 8,37,630. With this, only 15,382 patients were undergoing treatment as on date.

The overall positivity rate of the 94.74 lakh samples tested so far was at 9.08%. In the last 24 hours, 66,002 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 1.85%.

Advertising

Advertising

With two new deaths each, Chittoor and Krishna continue to have highest death rate among the districts.

East Godavari, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatam reported one new death each. There were no fatalities in the remaining districts.

More than 70% of the new cases came from five districts – East Godavari (202), Krishna (198), Chittoor (175), West Godavari (145) and Guntur (144).

The remaining eight districts together reported only 357 new cases – Visakhapatnam (69), Kadapa (65), Prakasam (50), Nellore (47), Anantapur (41), Srikakulam (34), Vizianagaram (32) and Kurnool (19).

Overall tally

The overall tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,21,325), West Godavari (91,313), Chittoor (82,816), Guntur (71,776), Anantapur (66,385), Prakasam (61,135), Nellore (61,055), Kurnool (60,031), Visakhapatnam (57,562), Kadapa (53,916), Srikakulam (45,194), Krishna (44,121) and Vizianagaram (40,408).

The recovery rate in three districts – Kurnool, Vizianagaram, and Kadapa – was close to 99% as they had fewer deaths and fewer active cases. Similarly, the recovery rate in Srikakulam, Anantapur, Prakasam and Chittoor was more than 98%.

While all the districts have more than 95% recovery rate, Krishna lags behind with 93.8% recoveries and 1.40% deaths.