10 ambulances deployed to shift bodies of COVID victims to crematoriums, says Minister

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna inspecting food being served at Bommuru COVID Care Centre on Saturday.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

08 May 2021 20:14 IST

‘Forest Department officials told to supply wood and fuel to them’

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Saturday said that 10 ambulances have been deployed for transportation of COVID-19 victims from the hospitals to the crematoriums in Rajamahendravaram in the East Godavari district.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna took stock of the COVID care facilities and treatment in various private hospitals, District Government Hospitals and COVID Care Centre at Bommuru in the wake of alleged exploitation of patients by some hospitals.

“We have been able to prevent the exploitation of the ambulance services operators who charged ₹30,000 to shift a body to the crematorium. Now, ₹4, 500 is charged to shift a body,” he said. He has appealed the private hospital managements to show humanity and don’t collect exorbitant fees from the patients by taking undue advantage of the health emergency.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has said that Forest Department has been directed to supply wood and fuel to the crematoriums which were being run under the aegis of a designated official to ensure decent last rites for the victims.

Special drive

The Minister has announced that the government would soon conduct a special vaccination drive for the inmates of the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the prison.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has directed the officials to take steps to increase bed strength at the Bommuru centre.

Oxygen supply

Rajamahendravaram Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali has said that the city would soon get additional supply of medical oxygen that is set to be produced by Andhra Paper Mill authorities in the city.