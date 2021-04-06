‘1 in 5 persons attending functions contracting COVID’

VIJAYAWADA

06 April 2021 23:45 IST

District Collector A.M. Imtiaz has said that persons involved in public gatherings and functions were being infected with COVID-19 in large numbers in the district. He said in every 200 persons who attend a function, 40 persons (or one in five persons) were getting infected as per a study.

Mr. Imtiaz addressed a press conference along with District Medical and Health Officer M. Suhasini here on Tuesday.

He said people going to educational institutions, government offices, commercial establishments and other places should mandatorily wear masks.

Mr. Imtiaz said 87% of the active cases were under home isolation, while the rest were being treated in hospitals. He called upon public to get vaccinated at the earliest to avoid contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, an exhibition with hundreds of stalls permitted by the district administration was under way at PWD Grounds of the city.