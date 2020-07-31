Andhra Pradesh records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for third day

Thiruvananthapuram

31 July 2020 23:14 IST

27 residents, six nuns in home for the elderly in Kerala test positive; 5,483 new cases, 84 deaths reported in Karnataka

Kerala recorded 1,310 fresh cases, taking its cumulative numbers to 23,613 on Friday.

Of the new cases, 885 were reported on Friday, while 425 were added from Thursday’s data. The Health Department could not update data from Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts on Thursday due to technical problems. Of the 1,310 new cases, 1,207 were locally acquired infections, and 36 had no identified source of infection. Twenty health-care workers were affected.

Three deaths were officially confirmed, two in Ernakulam and one in Kollam, taking the toll to 73.

On Friday, 864 recoveries were reported, among 13,027 reported till date, and 10,495 patients were in hospitals.

Thiruvananthapuram led among districts, with 320 cases, all except one being locally acquired infections. Thirty-five people in Shanti Bhavan, an old-age home run by the Missionaries of Charity at Kochuthura tested positive. The patients included 27 senior citizen residents with co-morbidities, six nuns, and two employees. Six police officers tested positive.

The number of persons under treatment in the district swelled to 3,078.

New cases were reported in Ernakulam (132), Pathanamthitta (130), Wayanad (124), Kottayam (89), Kozhikode (84), Palakkad (83), Malappuram (75), Thrissur (60), Idukki (59), Kollam (53), Kasaragod (52), Alappuzha (35) and Kannur (14).

The number of people in quarantine was over 1.43 lakh. Kerala tested 22,279 samples in the last 24 hours.

Telangana reported 1,986 cases, taking the total to 62,703 while test reports of 1,216 persons were awaited. Fourteen more deaths were reported during the day, taking the total to 519.

There were 16,796 active cases, the Health Department said. A total of 21,380 samples were collected on Thursday. Greater Hyderabad reported 586 cases on Thursday while neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy reported 207 and 205 positive cases.

For the third day, Andhra Pradesh reported over 10,000 cases, at 10,376, the biggest single-day tally. It also recorded 68 new deaths.

The tally mounted to 1,40,933 and the death toll to 1,349, while active cases rose to 75,720 the Health Department said. In July, total cases were 1,26,338, or 89.6% of all cases reported.

Guntur witnessed 13 new deaths, the highest, Anantapur nine, Kurnool eight and Chittoor and East Godavari seven each.

On Friday, 5,483 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka. With this, positive cases stood at 1,24,115, of which 2,220 were from Bengaluru Urban. There were 84 COVID-19 deaths over the past day, taking the total to 2,314. Seven of the 84 patients passed away at home.

On Friday, 36,936 tests were conducted in the State, of which 22,164 were rapid antigen tests, while the remaining were RT-PCR tests.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)