Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi

31 August 2020 09:49 IST

The Minister tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and later tested negative on August 14.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Monday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi. The Minister was admitted there on August 18 for post-COVID-19 care. Mr. Shah was discharged around 7.10 am in the morning, hospital sources said.

Earlier on Saturday, AIIMS said the Union Minister had recovered and was likely to be discharged soon.

“Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time,” the AIIMS said in a statement.

On August 2, Mr. Shah, 55, announced on Twitter had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under medical care at Medanta Hospital. He was discharged after he tested negative.