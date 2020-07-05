America loves India: Trump

NEW DELHI

05 July 2020 03:04 IST

U.S. President responds to PM’s Fourth of July greetings.

U.S. President Donald Trump sent a message of solidarity to India during the weekend. The remark from Mr. Trump was issued on his official social media accounts after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him on the 244th independence day of the United States.

“Thank you, my friend. America loves India,” President Trump responded.

In his message, Mr. Modi had said as the “largest democracies” of the world, both India and the U.S. cherish “freedom and human enterprise”.