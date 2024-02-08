ADVERTISEMENT

Airbus awards order for A220 doors to Dynamatic Technologies

February 08, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Will double sourcing from India from a value of $750 mn to $1.5 bn

Jagriti Chandra

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Road Transport Gen (Retd.) V.K. Singh as aircraft maker Airbus announces awarding a contract to Indian company Dynamatic Technologies for manufacturing all the doors for its next-generation narrow-body A220 planes in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Jyotiraditya M. Scindia-X

French aerospace manufacturer Airbus on Thursday announced the awarding of a contract for the manufacturing and assembly of its A220 aircraft doors to Bengaluru-based Dynamatic Technologies in what it called “one of the largest aerospace export contracts to India.”

Dynamatic will manufacture and assemble the cargo, passenger and service doors along with the over-wing emergency exit doors for the A220 family aircraft, which total to eight doors per aircraft.

The order signifies implementation of “complex assembling and integration of aerospace manufacturing, which will create downstream opportunities in the Indian aviation supply chain,” Airbus CEO Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia said at a press event.

Thursday’s contract is also among the orders that will enable Airbus to double its sourcing from India, which is valued at about $750 million every year. This is expected to rise to $1.5 billion over the next few years.

To a question on when Airbus plans a final assembly line for commercial aircraft given large orders from IndiGo and Air India, Mr. Maillard said Airbus provided more jobs and more value for India today than any Final Assembly Line (FAL) will achieve.

According to Dynamatic’s Udayant Malhoutra only 15% of value generated from manufacturing an aircraft comes from a FAL.

Airbus recently announced a FAL for H125 helicopter for the private sector and in 2022 announced a FAL for C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

