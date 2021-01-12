Air Chief reviews winter preparedness in Ladakh

NEW DELHI

12 January 2021 02:26 IST

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (ACM) RKS Bhadauria on Monday reviewed the ongoing logistic operations for support and sustenance of troops in the winter season at Thoise during a visit to forward areas of Ladakh.

ACM Bhadauria undertook a visit to Air Force Stations and Advanced Landing Grounds (ALG) in Ladakh on Monday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement.

“Prior to his departure, ACM Bhadauria joined the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat for a comprehensive discussion on operational matters with senior IAF and Indian Army Commanders at Air Force Station Leh,” it stated.

Advertising

Advertising

During the visit, ACM Bhadauria interacted with field commanders and was briefed on the operational preparedness and status of deployed forces at air bases as well as in the forward areas, the IAF said. “He also interacted with IAF and Indian Army personnel deployed at these locations,” it stated.

The Air Chief also visited Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) and Nyoma ALGs where he was given a security overview in the respective sub-sectors, the IAF added.