Teesta Setalvad walks out of jail

The Supreme Court granted her interim bail on September 2.

The Hindu Bureau Ahmedabad
September 03, 2022 21:25 IST

Teesta Setalvad leaves Sabarmati Central Jail after her release on interim bail in Ahmedabad on September 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A day after the Supreme Court granted her interim bail, social activist Teesta Setalvad on September 3, 2022 walked out of Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad.

Supreme Court granted her interim bail in a case of allegedly fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. The Court has held that her regular bail plea will be decided by the Gujarat High Court. She was also asked to surrender her passport till the matter was considered by the Gujarat High Court for regular bail.

Editorial | Relief, rebuff: On Teesta Setalvad bail plea

She had been lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail since her arrest on June 26 a day after she was detained in Mumbai where the State Police had reach to bring her to Ahmedabad in connection with an FIR lodged against her and others.

As per the Supreme Court order, she was produced before sessions judge V A Rana for bail formalities.

"The sessions court imposed two conditions over and above the conditions imposed by the apex court. The sessions court asked the accused to furnish a personal bond of ₹25,000 and not to leave India without its prior permission," special public prosecutor Amit Patel said.

Ms. Teesta had approached the Supreme Court against the Gujarat High Court's refusal to grant her interim bail after the Sessions Court had rejected her bail plea in the case. The case is being probed by a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the State government.

