Coronavirus | Active COVID-19 cases rise by 32,688

NEW DELHI:

04 April 2021 13:13 IST

India’s active COVID-19 caseload rose by 32,688 over the last 24 hours bringing it to nearly 7,00,000.

This brings India’s total number of confirmed cases so far to 12.5 million infections. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for three-fourth of the total active cases in the country, with Maharashtra alone accounting for nearly half, according to morning figures from the Health Ministry on Sunday.

There were 93,249 new daily cases registered in the last 24 hours. Of these, 80.96% are from eight States Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 49,447. This is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,818 cases while Karnataka reported 4,373. In September, 2020, India's new daily cases touched 97,000 before registering a decline.

There were 534 deaths reported in the last 24 hours with eight States accounting for 85% of them.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stood at 75.9 million (through 1.2 million sessions) as on Sunday morning, according to statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

These include 8.9 million Health Care Workers (1st dose), 5.3 million HCWs (2nd dose), 9.6 million Front Line Workers (1st dose) and 4 million FLWs (2nd dose) and 47 million (1st dose) and 8.2 lakh (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years.