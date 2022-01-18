COVID-19 | Active cases cross 17.6 lakh across India

Safety first: A 16-year-old boy gets his first dose of Covaxin, during a vaccination drive in Delhi.

CHENNAI

18 January 2022 22:48 IST

2.79 lakh new cases in 24 hours; 90% of those eligible have received first dose of vaccine

India recorded 2,79,031 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a 42.8% increase compared to a week ago. The total number of infections has reached 3.76 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 17.6 lakh mark.

On Monday, 16.4 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Tuesday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 16.9%.

Karnataka recorded 41,457 cases on Tuesday, the most for any State, followed by Maharashtra (39,207) and Kerala (28,481).

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. However, Lakshadweep, Jharkhand, Ladakh and Tripura had not yet released data for the day.

As of Tuesday, 90% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 65.3% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 50.1% of the population have received their first dose.

On Tuesday, 434 deaths were recorded in India, considerably higher than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of fatalities has reached 4,86,877.

Kerala reported the most deaths with 122 fatalities, followed by Maharashtra (53) and Delhi recorded 38 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh logged 6,996 fresh cases and four deaths in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, when 38,055 samples were tested

It was the highest single-day tally in the past 220 days (since June 13). The daily test positivity rate, at 18.38% was also the highest in the past 236 days. During the 24 hours, 1,066 patients have recovered. In the past week of Sankranti festivities, over 32,000 infections were reported in the State while during the previous week (January 5- 11), the caseload was just 6,732.

Telengana reported 2,983 new cases when 1,07,904 samples were tested on Tuesday. This is the highest daily case load since June-2021. The active caseload stands at 22,472.

The surging cases has led to a gradual increase in hospitalisations .The occupancy of oxygen beds increased from less than 500 beds at the beginning of the month to 1,033 beds as on Monday. ICU beds occupancy has also gone up from 450 to 640 during the same period.

Karnataka saw a massive spike with 41,457 cases on Tuesday when 1.85 lakh samples were tested in the past 24 hours. As many as 25,595 cases were from Bengaluru Urban. This was in sharp contrast to the figures on Monday when new cases reported was just 27,156.

The test positivity rate too saw a huge jump as it stood at 22.3%, against 12.45% on Monday, according to the Health department's bulletin. The State also reported 20 new deaths. The active casepool in Karnataka now has 2.5 lakh patients.

Meanwhile, the State could see as many as 1.2 lakh new cases a day in the next few days, according to a report submitted by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), the Health Minister K. Sudhakar said on Tuesday. Cases are rising in rural areas in the State.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 39,207 new COVID-19 cases . The State also added 53 new deaths to its list of COVID fatalities. Mumbai accounted for 6149 of these new cases as well as seven COVID deaths.

A total of 38,824 patients were discharged on the day. Recovery rate in the state is 94.32%. Currently 23,44,919 people are in home quarantine and 2,960 people are in institutional quarantine.

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph surged to record 28,481 new cases on Tuesday – a jump by over 6,000 cases from the previous day -- when 80,740 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool, which began rising on January 2, when it had just 19,021 cases, now has 1,42,512 cases. Hospitalisations showed a proportional increase, with 944 patients getting newly hospitalised on Tuesday. Total hospitalisations have thus risen to 5,419.

Kerala also added 122 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Tuesday, taking the cumulative toll to 51,026. This included 39 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 83 deaths as part of the ongoing death reconciliation exercise.

Assam saw 8,072 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday when 63,944 samples were tested. The test positivity rate has been rising steadily and now stands at 12.62%. Sixteen more COVID-related deaths have been reported in the State, taking the total number of COVID deaths reported this year to 69.

The Manipur Health Director Dr K. Rajo disclosed on Tuesday that there is already the third wave of COVID-19 in the state. This new variant, omicron, spreads COVID-19 much more faster. However he said that the global experts are of the view that this fast infection is expected to slow down sometime in February this year.

An official statement said that in the last 24 hours 380 persons became COVID-19 positive. This is the highest number of infection so far in Manipur on a single day The percentage of COVID-19 infection in Manipur is 14. During the period 46 infected persons had recovered. 1791 persons are said to be “active”. Dr Rajo further said that infected persons are to be quarantined for at least seven days. He also disclosed that this disease is fast spreading in the Northeast.