National

Above normal summer temperatures likely across country except south, central India: IMD

As temperature rises, fans are being fitted to newly erected wooden makeshift home by farmers during their ongoing protest against the Centre’s farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi on February 26, 2021. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
PTI New Delhi 01 March 2021 16:27 IST
Updated: 01 March 2021 16:29 IST

“However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of south peninsula and adjoining central India,” says IMD

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on March 1 in its summer forecast for March to May. However, it has forecast a likelihood of below normal temperatures in south and adjoining central India.

“During the upcoming hot weather season [March to May], above normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and northeast India, few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of central India and few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India,” it said.

“However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of south peninsula and adjoining central India,” it added.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Other States National
weather news
Read more...