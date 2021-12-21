84 appointed under EWS quota in government service, Lok Sabha told

NEW DELHI

21 December 2021 21:51 IST

Eighty-four people had availed of the reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS), which was introduced in 2019, for seeking appointment in government services, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Replying to a question by MP Ritesh Pandey, the Minister’s written response read: “As per information given by the Department of Personnel and Training a total of 84 persons have availed the benefit of EWS reservation for an appointment in Government services till date.”

The Minister added that 26,983 additional seats in 2020-2021 and 20,240 seats in 2019-2020 were created in Central universities to provide the 10% EWS reservation. An additional amount of ₹4,315.15 crore was provided for implementing the EWS reservation in the past two years, the Minister said.

