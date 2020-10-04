7th round of Corps Commander talks on October 12

NEW DELHI

04 October 2020 14:13 IST

Lt Gen Harinder Singh, 14 Corps Commander is set to be replaced by Lt Gen PGK Menon in mid-October.

India and China are scheduled to hold the 7th round of Corps Commander talks to work out measures for disengagement and de-escalation along the disputed border in Eastern Ladakh.

The talks are scheduled on October 12 and is likely to be attended by both the Lieutenant Generals from the Indian side, a defence source said.

Advertising

Advertising

Lt Gen Harinder Singh, 14 Corps Commander is set to be replaced by Lt Gen PGK Menon in mid-October. Indian side will also have a representative from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

After the 6th round of talks on September 21, both sides for the first time issued a joint statement in which they agreed to “stop sending more troops to the frontline” and “refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground.”

Last week, the two sides held another meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) talks between India-China border affairs.

While troops continue to be deployed in several locations on the North and South banks of Pangong Tso, the situation on the ground has been calm since the five point consensus decided between the two foreign ministers in Moscow on September 10.