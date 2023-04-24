ADVERTISEMENT

5 Tripura youth duped with assurance of work visa for Canada

April 24, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - AGARTALA

The victims, who are small-time fish traders, said Gurajit Singh squeezed ₹19 lakh from them and were lured with an assurance of a monthly ₹3.5 lakh each

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

A group of youth has moved a court seeking action against a Chandigarh-based racketeer who cheated them of lakhs of rupees, with the assurance of providing them with work visas for Canada. The victims, who are small-time fish traders, alleged that the fraudster Gurajit Singh squeezed ₹19 lakh from them, after they got introduced to him through a social media platform, early this year.

Gurajit Singh allegedly operates the ‘conning businesses’ under the Global Immigration Services, with its office in Chandigarh city. The agency claimed that besides providing visa services for Canada, it dealt with academic eligibility tests like IELTS, PTE and TOEFL.

The youth— Chandan Das, Shantu Das, Parimal Das, Antar Das and Ratan Das— filed a case in the court of West Tripura last week. “We have moved the court as the police failed to make progress in the investigation,” said Chandan Das on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The youth, who are residents of different localities in Agartala, had earlier lodged a complaint against the fraud in the A.D. Nagar police station. But, the police could not make headway into the probe.

Each of the deceived victims was lured with an assurance of a monthly ₹3.5 lakh (in Indian currency) perk in Canada. Fraudster Gurajit Singh stopped correspondence with them after getting paid ₹19 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US