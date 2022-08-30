45,026 females committed suicide in 2021, over half were housewives

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

As many as 45,026 females committed suicide in 2021 in the country of whom more than half were housewives.

According to a latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 1,64,033 people have committed suicide in 2021 across the country of whom 1,18,979 were males.

“Of females who committed suicides, the highest number (23,178) was of house-wives followed by students (5,693) and daily wage earners (4,246),” the report said.

Majority of suicides committed by housewives were reported in Tamil Nadu ( 3,221 out of 23,179) followed by Madhya Pradesh (3,055) and Maharashtra (2,861 suicides) which accounted for 13.9 per cent, 13.2 per cent and 12.3 per cent of total such suicides during 2021 respectively.

It was observed that 66.9 per cent (1,09,749 out of 1,64,033) of the suicide victims were married while 24.0 per cent were unmarried (39,421).

Widowed and widower, divorcees and seperated have accounted for 1.5 per cent (2,485 victims), 0.5 per cent (788 victims) and 0.5 per cent (871 victims) of total suicide victims respectively during 2021.

The female ratio of suicide victims for the year 2021 was 72.5 : 27.4, which is more as compared to year 2020 (70.9 : 29.1). The proportion of female victims were more in marriage related issues (specifically in dowry related issues) and impotence and infertility.

The age group (18 - below 30 years) and persons of 30 years - below 45 years of age were the most vulnerable groups resorting to suicides.

These age groups accounted for 34.5 per cent and 31.7 per cent suicides respectively.

Family problems (3,233), love affairs (1,495) and illness (1,408) were the main causes of suicides among children (below 18 years of age).

A total of 28 transgender have committed suicide. Out of 28 transgender, 9 were unemployed persons and 7 were daily wage earners, 2 were self employed persons and 1 each under housewives, professional, salaried persons, while 8 fall under other category.

Family Problems and illness were the major causes of suicides which accounted for 33.2 per cent and 18.6 per cent of total suicides respectively during 2021.

Drug abuse and alcoholic addiction (6.4 per cent), marriage related issues (4.8 per cent), loveaffairs (4.6 per cent), bankruptcy or indebtedness (3.9 per cent), unemployed (2.2 per cent), failure in examination (1.0 per cent), professional career problem (1.6 per cent) and poverty (1.1 per cent) were other causes of overall suicides.