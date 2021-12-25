4 terrorists killed in 2 J&K encounters

Srinagar

25 December 2021 08:23 IST

Two of them were affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the others were linked to the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar.

Four militants, including an expert in preparing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), were killed in two counter-militancy operations in south Kashmir on Saturday, as the security forces stepped up operations in the Valley.

In the first operation, two militants were killed in a gunfight in the Chowgam village area of Shopian, during a joint cordon and search operation of the police, the Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF’s 14 Battalion.

The slain militants were identified as Sajad Ahmad Chak from Braripora, Shopian, and Raja Basit Yaqoob from Achan Litter, Pulwama. “The slain militants were affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and were part of groups involved in several terror cases. Besides, Sajad was also instrumental in motivating and recruiting the youth to join terror folds,” IGP Vijay Kumar said. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including two AK series rifles, four AK magazines and 32 rounds were recovered from their possession, the police said.

In the second operation launched on Saturday afternoon, security forces engaged two more militants in a gunfight in Tral area of Pulwama.

“Both the militants were trapped by a search party of the security forces in Hardumir village, Tral. They were given ample opportunities to surrender. However, they denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” the police said.

The slain militants were identified as Nadeem Nazir Bhat from Koil Shikargah, Tral, and Rahi Rasool Bhat alias Adil from Kanipora Dadsara, Tral.

“They were linked to the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Adil was an IED expert and behind IED blast and grenade attacks on security forces,” IGP Kumar said.Two AK series rifles were recovered from their possession.

IGP Kumar congratulated the joint teams of police and security forces for eliminating “five terrorists within 48 hours in three successful operations without any collateral damage”.