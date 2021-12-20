36 dance teams selected to perform at R-Day parade

The finale of the competition, Vande Bharatam, was held in New Delhi on Sunday.File Photo

NEW DELHI

20 December 2021 18:28 IST

Competition showcases unity and integrity of India, says Minister

In a break from the usual selection process, 36 teams of dancers were selected through a nationwide competition to perform during the Republic Day parade 2022, the Union Culture Ministry said on Monday.

The finale of the competition, Vande Bharatam, was held here on Sunday. Among the winners were Delhi’s International Academy of Mohiniyattam, Jai Ghosh Dance Group and Rekha Dance Group, the Ministry said. The Girls Giddha Team and Boys Bhangra Team of Chandigarh University in Mohali, Punjab; Supriya Dance Group and Om Shree Vinayak Group of Uttar Pradesh; and Sanskar Sanskriti Evam Paryavaran Sanrakkchhan Samiti of Uttarakhand were some of the other winners.

At the finale on Sunday evening, Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wish to have such a competition organised. She said the competition showcased the unity and integrity of India.

Advertising

Advertising