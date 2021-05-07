‘331 km tunnel projects to be finished by 2026’

NEW DELHI

07 May 2021 05:58 IST

The government aims to complete tunnel projects totalling 331 km by 2026, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

“The aggregate length of National Highway tunnels under operation is 31 km. Tunnels totalling 196 km in length are under implementation. Besides this, detailed project report for 135 km of tunnels are under progress. The construction of these tunnel projects is expected to be completed by 2026,” Minister Gadkari said at a webinar on road tunnels organised by the Ministry in collaboration with Indian Roads Congress.

The Minister said digitisation of tunneling along with other modern concepts need to be adopted for construction of tunnels in India.

Advertising

Advertising

“With technological advancements, digitisation will change the way geological data is gathered, rock classification is carried out as well as the application of design analysis required for tunneling.”