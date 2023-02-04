3.2 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Haryana, U.P.

February 04, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - New Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck parts of Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh on Friday, February 3, 2023 night.

The temblor which had its epicenter in Shamli, the sugar belt of western Uttar Pradesh, hit the region at 9.31 pm, the National Centre for Seismology said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 03-02-2023, 21:31:16 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 77.26, Depth:5 Km, Location: Shamli, Uttar Pradesh," the NCS stated.

The earthquake was at a depth of 5 Km, according to the NCS.