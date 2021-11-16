3 NSCN(K) militants killed by Assam Rifles

Itanagar

2 Abducted local leaders rescued in Arunachal Pradesh near Myanmar border

Two days after five Assam Rifles personnel, including a colonel-rank officer, were killed in an ambush in Manipur, soldiers of the paramilitary force along with the local police on Monday shot dead three militants of the NSCN(K)’s Yung Aung faction in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, senior officials said.

Two locals, who were abducted by the militants, were rescued during the operation, the Deputy Commissioner of Longding, Bani Lego said.

A group of five to six armed rebels of the banned outfit had on November 14 kidnapped Ranwang Lowang, the chief of Lahu village in Tirap district, along with former anchal samiti member Sunwang Hakun, and sought to extort ₹7 lakh from locals.

Mr. Lego said the rebels were taking the abductees to Myanmar, bordering the Longding district, when the operation was launched by security forces in Khogla village and the duo rescued.

According to Superintendent of Police V.H. Meena, the Assam Rifles (AR) and the Longding police, on learning about the abductions, launched a joint raid in various places, including Khogla village in Wakka circle of the district, around 8 a.m., and intercepted members of the insurgent group, asking them to surrender.

“The insurgents, however, opened fire on the security personnel, injuring one jawan. The soldiers and police personnel then retaliated, killing three members of the NSCN(K) Yung Aung faction on spot,” the SP explained.

Three automatic assault rifles and other ammunition were recovered during the raid, Mr. Meena said, further stating that a search for the insurgents who fled during the operation is underway.

“This is one of the biggest achievements by security forces in the recent times. The Assam Rifles and the local police have successfully foiled an abduction plan by the banned outfit, bring much-needed relief to the villagers,” the SP added.

National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) and all outfits associated with it have been banned by the Union government under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.