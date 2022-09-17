3 militants, who killed migrant worker, arrested: J&K Police

A labourer named Amrez Masoori was shot dead in Sadunara on August 11.

Special Correspondent SRINAGAR
September 17, 2022 22:33 IST

Three alleged militants in police custody.  Photo: Special Arrangement

Three local militants, who were in touch with a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handler across the border, were behind the killing of a non-local labourer in north Kashmir’s Bandipora in August, the J&K police said on Saturday.

“Three local militants, identified as Waseem Akram, Yawar Reyaz and Muzamil Sheikh, all residents of Sadunara (Bandipora), were in touch with a LeT handler Baber, who is operating from Pakistan. Baber had instructed them to kill any non-local labourer to terrorise them in order to leave the Valley and carry out more such strikes in future to revive the local militancy in Bandipora,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bandipora, Mohammad Zahid said.

On the intervening night of August 11-12, a migrant labourer, Amrez Masoori from Bihar, was shot dead by militants in Sadunara.

“The weapon of offence, including one pistol along with a magazine and four live rounds, was also recovered,” the police said.

Mr. Zahid said the Bandipora police, along with the security forces, were successful in eliminating the three militants, including one local and a foreigner. “Nine hybrid militants have also been arrested so far and six over ground workers’ modules have been busted in the district,” the police added.

“During a search, arms and ammunition, including 01 AK-47 Rifle, 01 AK Magazine and 28 rounds of AK 47 were recovered from Hathlanga,” the police said.

