19 February 2021
25 cities selected for Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge
They will carry out projects for making early childhood-friendly areas
The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday announced the names of the 25 cities selected for the Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge under the Smart Cities Mission.
The shortlisted cities would carry out projects for making early childhood-friendly neighbourhoods, the Ministry said. The selected cities were Agartala, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Dharamshala, Erode, Hubballi-Dharwad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Kakinada, Kochi, Kohima, Kota, Nagpur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rohtak, Rourkela, Salem, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruppur, Ujjain, Vadodara, and Warangal.
