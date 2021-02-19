25 cities selected for Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge

NEW DELHI

19 February 2021 03:46 IST

They will carry out projects for making early childhood-friendly areas

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday announced the names of the 25 cities selected for the Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge under the Smart Cities Mission.

The shortlisted cities would carry out projects for making early childhood-friendly neighbourhoods, the Ministry said. The selected cities were Agartala, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Dharamshala, Erode, Hubballi-Dharwad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Kakinada, Kochi, Kohima, Kota, Nagpur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rohtak, Rourkela, Salem, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruppur, Ujjain, Vadodara, and Warangal.

