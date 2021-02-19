National

25 cities selected for Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 19 February 2021 03:46 IST
Updated: 19 February 2021 03:46 IST

They will carry out projects for making early childhood-friendly areas

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday announced the names of the 25 cities selected for the Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge under the Smart Cities Mission.

The shortlisted cities would carry out projects for making early childhood-friendly neighbourhoods, the Ministry said. The selected cities were Agartala, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Dharamshala, Erode, Hubballi-Dharwad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Kakinada, Kochi, Kohima, Kota, Nagpur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rohtak, Rourkela, Salem, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruppur, Ujjain, Vadodara, and Warangal.

