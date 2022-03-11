15th round of Corps Commander underway at Chushul-Moldo Meeting Point

Since the LAC stand-off began in May 2020, India and China have so far held 14 rounds of talks. File | Photo Credit: PTI

March 11, 2022 13:44 IST

The immediate focus would be on working out a disengagement agreement at Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area as part of the overall disengagement and de-escalation process.

The 15th round of Corps Commander talks between India and China are under way on the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point in eastern Ladakh on March 11 with immediate focus on working out a disengagement agreement at Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area as part of the overall disengagement and de-escalation process.

The talks began around 10 a.m. on the Indian side, a defence source confirmed.

Defence sources expressed optimism on the outcome of the talks given the recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been “encouraging and positive”.

Since the stand-off began in May 2020, the two sides have so far held 14 rounds of talks with disengagement on both sides of Pangong Tso in February 2021, and from Patrolling Point 17 in the Gogra area in August, in addition to Galwan in 2020 after the violent clash.. In addition, the two sides held talks at the political and diplomatic and military levels.

The other areas yet to be resolved are Hot Springs, Demchok and Depsang.

India has been insisting on comprehensive disengagement and de-escalation of the situation in eastern Ladakh, while China has been reluctant to discuss Depsang and Demchok, maintaining that they are not a part of the current stand-off, officials had stated. Due to this, the 13th round of talks ended acrimoniously with both sides issuing strong statement and accusing the other.

Over 50,000 troops and heavy equipment continue to be deployed on both sides close to the LAC for the second winter in the super high altitude areas.

China has also undertaken massive construction of infrastructure, habitat and support structures to maintain the troops close to the LAC, altering the ground status.

Given this, Army Chief Gen. Naravane had stated in the past that any de-induction will have to follow a few laid out steps, which first comprises disengagement in the friction areas along the LAC, confidence building, followed by de-escalation which is moving back to the depth areas and de-induction can take place “only after that”, which is when troops would move back to their permanent locations. “Whatever we decide to do, will be based on the principle of mutual and equal security. Till we reach there, we will have to be prepared to stay there for as long as required,” he said in January.