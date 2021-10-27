110 special trains to clear festive rush

NEW DELHI

27 October 2021 05:23 IST

Coaches in regular trains have also been increased: Railways

The Railways on Wednesday said it was running 110 trains, in addition to increasing the number of coaches in regular trains, to clear extra rush of passengers during this festival season. “For the convenience of travellers and to clear extra rush during this festive season, the Railways is running 668 trips of 110 special trains from Durga Puja till Chhath Puja this year. Also, augmentation of coaches in regular trains is being done to ensure berth availability,” a statement said.

The Railwys said special trains had been planned to connect major destinations across the country. Crowd controlling measures such as forming queues at the terminus stations with the supervision of RPF staff for the orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches was being ensured.

Additional RPF personnel had been deployed in major stations to ensure security of passengers and officers were deployed on ‘Emergency Duty’ at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains.

“A watch on malpractices — like cornering of seats, overcharging and touting activity — is being done. Instructions for maintaining cleanliness at the waiting halls, retiring rooms, passenger amenity areas are given by zonal headquarters,” the statement added.