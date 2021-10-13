100 new Sainik schools to admit students from academic year 2022-23

NEW DELHI

13 October 2021

Sainik School Society will provide affiliation to schools which qualify a certain criteria

The 100 new Sainik schools to be set up under public-private partnership will function in an exclusive vertical, distinct from the existing schools under the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and admissions are targeted for academic year 2022-23, according to a senior MoD official.

“Beginning from the academic year 2022-23, approximately 5,000 students are expected to receive admission in class VI in 100 such affiliated schools,” the official said. In the first phase, 100 schools are proposed to be drawn from States, NGOs and private partners.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet had approved the proposal for launching 100 schools to be affiliated with the Sainik Schools Society. The existing 33 Sainik Schools have an admission capacity of approximately 3,000 students in class VI.

In terms of support from the MoD, the Society will provide affiliation to private and Government schools which qualify a certain objective criteria related to academics and infrastructure.

Fee support

The scheme envisages to provide an annual fee support of 50% subject to an upper limit of ₹40,000 per annum, for 50% of the class strength, subject to an upper limit of 50 students per year from Class 6 to Class 12, on merit-cum-means basis. “Thus, initially the maximum expenditure on account of fee rebate will amount to ₹20 lakhs per class per school per year. This translates to a grant of ₹20 crore and ₹40 crore for 100 schools during the year 1 and year 2 respectively.”

The Society will also actively engage with them and provide assistance in establishing quality infrastructure and other aspects of the curriculum.

One retired Service officer will be associated with the school management and ex-servicemen will be associated to conduct drill and PT and games, according to the official.

Boarding facility is not mandatory for students but they are expected to follow a routine of 10 hours per day for engaging the students in various academic and extra curricular activities.

The schools should have adequate infrastructure in terms of land, buildings, sports facilities and should follow a standard common uniform which will be prescribed by the Society, the official said.