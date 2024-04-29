April 29, 2024 06:57 am | Updated 06:57 am IST

Talks with China going on smoothly, India will never bow down: Rajnath Singh

ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said talks between India and China are going smoothly and in a good environment, and India will never bow down. “India is no longer a weak India. India has also become a powerful country from a military point of view. We want to maintain good relations with our neighbouring countries,” the Defence Minister said when asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s accusation against the Narendra Modi government over Chinese aggression.

After nod for Gujarat onion exports, Centre seeks to soothe Maharashtra farmers

ADVERTISEMENT

After its move to permit exports of 2,000 tonnes of white onions from Gujarat, amid an extended ban on onion shipments, drew criticism from Opposition leaders and Maharashtra’s onion farmers, the Centre seemed to have stepped into damage control mode with the Consumer Affairs Ministry stating that 99,150 tonnes of exports have been allowed.

Killing of CRPF personnel to draw attention of the Central government for a political solution in Manipur, say officials

A day after two CRPF personnel were killed in Manipur by unidentified militants, a senior government official said on Sunday that the target seemed to be Meitei members of the State police. The CRPF unit stationed at the camp had withdrawn few days ago while a platoon stayed back. The militants mistook the personnel at the camp for State police forces, officials said, adding that such attacks and violence are expected to continue if a political solution is not arrived at.

ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, three injured in fresh gunbattles along the Kangpokpi-Imphal West border in Manipur

At least one person has been killed and three others injured in fresh gunfights that occurred in the early hours of Sunday along the border between the Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts in Manipur, where the ethnic conflict between the valley-based Meitei and the hills-based Kuki-Zo communities continues.

RSS never opposed reservation, says Mohan Bhagwat

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh had never opposed reservation given to certain groups, and maintained that the video making the rounds on social media, in which he is seen speaking against quotas in a meeting, is fake.

14 Pakistan nationals arrested with 86 kg narcotics off Gujarat coast

In a joint mid-sea operation, the Gujarat’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday seized a Pakistani boat with 14 crew members and 86 kg of drugs valued at ₹602 crore off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat. The authorities arrested all 14 persons, who are Pakistan nationals, after their boat was seized in the sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Geneva-based UN-related body to review India’s human rights accreditation status this week

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is preparing to defend the government’s human rights processes at a meeting in Geneva this week, where a decision on whether India’s human rights body will retain its “A status” is expected to be made. The NHRC’s ratings were put on hold in 2023 over concerns on its composition procedure, the presence of police personnel in human rights investigations, and the lack of gender and minority representation, and the decision over whether the NHRC is given an A rating or a B rating would affect its ability to vote at the UN Human Rights Council and some UNGA bodies.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declines to rule out July election amid MP defection

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on April 28 refused to categorically rule out a July general election amid a damaging defection by one of his Conservative Party MPs to the Opposition Labour Party, just days before local and mayoral elections in the country on May 2.

Aerial photos show wide devastation left by tornado in China’s Guangzhou

Aerial photos posted by Chinese state media on April 28 showed the wide devastation of a part of the southern city of Guangzhou after a tornado swept through the day before, killing five people, injuring dozens others and damaging over a hundred buildings.

Hamas official says delegation to respond to Gaza truce plan in Egypt Monday

A senior Hamas official told AFP on April 28 that the group would deliver its response to Israel’s latest counterproposal for a Gaza ceasefire on April 29 in Egypt. “A Hamas delegation headed by Khalil al-Hayya will arrive in Egypt tomorrow... and deliver the movement’s response” to the Israeli proposal during a meeting with Egyptian intelligence officials, said the official who declined to be named.

IPL-17: CSK vs SRH | Ruturaj, Mitchell and Deshpande sizzle as CSK trounces SRH

Ruturaj Gaikwad might have missed out on a well-deserved second consecutive ton, but the Chennai Super Kings skipper regaled the sell-out crowd with a scintillating 98 (54b, 10x4, 3x6) to set up a commanding 78-run win for his side over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.