April 29, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST

IAF rescues 121 people from unprepared airstrip in Sudan in midnight operation

In a two and a half hour midnight operation from war-torn Sudan, a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 121 people from a small airstrip at Wadi Sayyidna, which is about 40 km North of Khartoum on the night of 27/28 April. The passengers included medical cases, including a pregnant lady, besides those who had no means to reach Port Sudan, the IAF said.

Wrestlers protest | Delhi Police register two FIRs

Hours after they told the Supreme Court that it would file FIRs into the allegations of sexual harassment raised by protesting wrestlers, the Delhi Police announced the registration of two FIRs late on April 28.

SCBA terms Bar Council of India resolution on same-sex marriage “highly inappropriate”

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has condemned a resolution passed by the Bar Council of India which said the apex court should desist from hearing the pleas seeking legalisation of same-sex marriage, terming it “highly inappropriate.”

Government mulls airport security on the lines of U.S. Transportation Security Administration

The government is considering the creation of a unified security force for all airports in the country — along the lines of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of the U.S. — which will also combine immigration and customs.

Operation Kaveri | India brings home 754 more citizens from Sudan

India on April 28 brought home 754 people under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan. While 392 people arrived in New Delhi in a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force, another batch of 362 Indians were brought to Bengaluru.

Live-streaming of court proceedings important for people, will make it permanent, says CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D Y Chandrachud on April 28 underscored the importance of live-streaming of court proceedings in reaching out to the citizens and said it was incumbent on the high courts to ensure that the funds released by the “extremely receptive” Centre in this regard are productively used.

Eastern India to see more heatwave days in May

May, generally the hottest month in most of India, is likely to be particularly scorching in large parts of eastern India but Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat — while still sizzling — are likely to see increased rain and limited heatwaves, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on April 28.

Karnataka Assembly elections | BJP asks ECI to file criminal case against Kharge for ‘poisonous snake’ remark

The BJP on April 28 asked the Election Commission to file a criminal case against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and bar him from campaigning for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election, over his comment comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a “poisonous snake” while addressing an election rally on April 27.

Union Environment Ministry’s Expert Appraisal Committee clears pen monument project in Bay of Bengal

The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has recommended the proposal to construct Muthamizh Arignar Dr. Kalaignar pen monument in the Bay of Bengal, off the Marina beach, for coastal zone clearance with nearly 15 conditions.

Taliban say ban on women working for U.N. ‘internal social matter’

The decision to ban Afghan women from working for the United Nations was an “internal social matter”, the country’s Taliban authorities said on April 28, a day after the U.N. Security Council demanded they overturn the ruling.

UAE astronaut exits ISS for first Arab space walk

Emirati astronaut Sultan Alneyadi stepped out of the International Space Station (ISS) on April 28 for the first space walk by an Arab astronaut, a moment touted by the UAE as a “milestone”.

IPL 2023: Mayers, Stoinis sizzle in LSG’s big win over Punjab Kings

Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers put on a power-hitting masterclass as Lucknow Super Giants slayed Punjab Kings by 56 runs in a high-scoring contest in Mohali on Friday after amassing the second-highest total in IPL history. A display of brutal hitting from Mayers (54 off 24) and Stoinis (72 off 40) fired Lucknow Super Giants to 257 for five against a profligate Punjab Kings.