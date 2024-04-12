April 12, 2024 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST

PM Modi chairs meet to review preparedness for heat wave conditions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed India’s heat preparedness plans with senior officials on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department earlier this month had forecast summer temperatures in most parts of the country to be “above normal”, particularly in Central India and western peninsular India.

PM Modi’s comments on China ‘highly significant’, denote readiness for post-poll re-engagement, say experts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments about tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are “highly significant”, according to Indian foreign affairs experts. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) also reacted to his remarks on Thursday, calling for India to work with China to “put the bilateral relations forward on a sound and stable track”.

CSDS-Lokniti 2024 pre-poll survey | Despite the economy, how is the BJP sitting pretty?

Reports based on the pre-poll survey of the Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), published in these pages on April 11, focused on the factors that had the potential to work in favour of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha elections. They indicated the possible chinks in the BJP’s armour. Popular disapproval of the economic situation should be cause for worry for the BJP. However, the tenor of its rhetoric indicates that the BJP is confident of retaining its electoral ascendance. What makes the party feel so confident?

O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76

O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.

NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu appointed UGC members for 3 years

The central government on Wednesday notified the appointment of National Stock Exchange CEO and managing director Ashish Kumar Chauhan and Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu as members of the University Grants Commission (UGC), India’s regulator for higher education, taking the body’s strength to eight members from just four.

China sanctions 2 U.S. defence companies and says they support arms sales to Taiwan

China on Thursday announced rare sanctions against two U.S. defence companies over what it called their support for arms sales to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy Beijing claims as its own territory to be recovered by force if necessary. The announcement freezes the assets of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems held within China. It also bars the companies’ management from entering the country.

ISL | Bengaluru FC bows out with a whimper after being hammered by Mohun Bagan Super Giant

For BFC, it was a sad end to its campaign as it finished 10th out of 12 teams (22 matches, 22 points). The hammering at Mohun Bagan’s hands was its joint-worst at home in the league. That the earlier one also came this season — against MCFC in December that cost the then head coach Simon Grayson his job — told the story.

Reducing Defence Attachés could have “functional consequences”: Ambassador Venkatesh Varma

As India increases its footprint in the domain of defence diplomacy and prepares to send Defence Attachés to Indian missions in Africa, Armenia, and the Philippines, experts and veteran diplomats have cautioned that the focus has to be on increasing the number of DAs instead of “rationalising” as that could lead to “functional consequences” for the Indian armed forces.

Biden says US support for Philippines, Japan defence ‘ironclad’ amid growing China provocations

President Joe Biden said Thursday that U.S. defence commitment to Pacific allies was “ironclad” as he gathered Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Thursday in the midst of growing concern about provocative Chinese military action in the Indo-Pacific.

Ukraine’s parliament passes a controversial law for Army mobilisation

Ukraine’s parliament passed a controversial law Thursday that will govern how the country calls up new soldiers at a time when it needs to replenish depleted forces who are increasingly struggling to fend off Russia’s advance. The law was passed against a backdrop of an escalating Russian campaign that has devastated Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in recent weeks.

IPL-17: MI vs RCB | All-round Mumbai Indians pummel Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan provided the fireworks with the bat after Jasprit Bumrah’s magical five-wicket haul as Mumbai Indians pummelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets for their second win in the IPL here on Thursday.

