Xi asks Pakistan to ‘protect’ Chinese citizens, businesses

‘China, Pakistan are always each other’s trustworthy partners’

Ananth Krishnan Beijing
September 16, 2022 21:54 IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand. | Photo Credit: AP

China’s President Xi Jinping called on Pakistan to “provide solid protection” for Chinese citizens and institutions, amid continuing concerns over their safety after a number of attacks.

Mr. Xi on Friday held talks with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Mr. Sharif accepted an invitation to visit China in November, Pakistani media reports said, suggesting it might be among the first overseas visits hosted by Mr. Xi as he begins a likely third term following the holding of a once-in-five-year congress in the end of October.

“No matter how the international situation evolves, China and Pakistan are always each other’s trustworthy strategic partners,” Mr. Xi said, according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry.

Pakistani media reports quoted Mr. Sharif as “highlighting the serious human rights situation” in Kashmir and “thanking China for its principled stand on the dispute”, a reference that wasn’t however mentioned in the Chinese statements. 

