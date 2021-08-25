World Bank 'deeply concerned,' pauses aid to Afghanistan

Washington

25 August 2021 02:44 IST

The World Bank has more than two dozen development projects ongoing in the country and has provided $5.3 billion since 2002

The World Bank has suspended aid to Afghanistan, saying it is "deeply concerned" about the situation there after the Taliban seized power and especially the prospects for women, a bank spokesperson told AFP.

"We have paused disbursements in our operations in Afghanistan and we are closely monitoring and assessing the situation," the official said.

The World Bank has more than two dozen development projects ongoing in the country and has provided $5.3 billion since 2002, mostly in grants, according to the bank's website.

Advertising

Advertising