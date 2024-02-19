  • The unprecedented decision in Dakar to postpone Presidential elections has been decried as a Constitutional coup d’état by the government’s critics
  • The current unrest is a repeat of the bloody violence witnessed on the streets of Dakar last year, the worst in decades when more than 20 lives were lost and hundreds were injured
  • Unlike all of its neighbours, Senegal has never undergone a military coup or a civil war since it gained independence from France in 1960