WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Guinea over

In this file photo taken on February 24, 2021, a staff member of the N'zerekore hospital lifts his shirt sleeve as he prepares to get his anti-ebola vaccination in N'zerekore, in Congo. | Photo Credit: AFP
Reuters CONAKRY 19 June 2021 17:53 IST
Updated: 19 June 2021 17:53 IST

Guinea managed to control the outbreak and prevent its spread beyond its borders, says the WHO Chief

An Ebola outbreak in Guinea that started in February, infecting 16 people and killing 12, has been declared over, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.

Health authorities were able to move swiftly to tackle the resurgence of the virus, which causes severe bleeding and organ failure and is spread through contact with body fluids, after lessons learned from previous outbreaks in Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Based on the lessons learned from the 2014–16 outbreak and through rapid, coordinated response efforts... Guinea managed to control the outbreak and prevent its spread beyond its borders," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

The Ebola outbreak in 2014-2016 killed 11,300 people, mostly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

