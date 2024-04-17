ADVERTISEMENT

West Asia on edge after Israel vows 'response' to Iran attack

April 17, 2024 04:00 am | Updated 05:58 am IST - Jerusalem

Tel Aviv’s military says Tehran would not get off ‘scot-free’; President Raisi warns that ‘the slightest action against Iran’s interests will definitely be met with a severe, extensive and painful response’

AFP

Israel’s military displays what they say is an Iranian ballistic missile which they retrieved from the Dead Sea after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, at Julis military base, in southern Israel April 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israel and Iran traded threats on Tuesday after Tehran’s first ever direct attack on its arch-foe sharply heightened regional tensions as the Gaza war ground on with no truce in sight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Iran would not get off “scot-free” after Iran and its allies launched a barrage of over 300 missiles, drones and rockets at Israel at the weekend.

‘Cannot let it pass’

“We cannot stand still from this kind of aggression,” Mr. Hagari said, a day after Israel’s military chief vowed there would “a response” to Iran’s offensive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran said its attack was an act of self-defence following a deadly Israeli air strike on its consulate in Syria, and that it would consider the matter “concluded” unless Israel retaliated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi warned that “the slightest action against Iran’s interests will definitely be met with a severe, extensive and painful response”.

U.S. President Joe Biden stressed on Monday that “the United States is committed to Israel’s security” and wants to prevent the conflict from spreading.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington, Israel’s top ally and arms supplier, has made clear it will not join Israel in any attack on their common adversary Iran, a senior U.S. official said.

World leaders have urged restraint and de-escalation.

Putin’s remark

During a phone call with Iran’s Mr. Raisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on both sides to “prevent a new round of confrontation fraught with catastrophic consequences for the entire region”, the Kremlin said.

Israel has meanwhile kept bombing targets in Gaza, the Hamas-ruled coastal territory that has been largely devastated by more than six months of war and a siege on its 2.4 million people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Iran / Israel

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US