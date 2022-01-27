Violence erupts at rally in Pakistan's port city, killing 1

KARACHI:

27 January 2022 13:19 IST

The violence erupted when police swung batons and fired tear gas to prevent rallygoers from marching towards government offices

Police in Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi clashed overnight with activists demanding the repeal of a law to limit powers of local mayors, killing one, officials said January 27.

The violence erupted when police swung batons and fired tear gas to prevent rallygoers from marching towards government offices in the southern port city, drawing nationwide condemnation across the political spectrum.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement, or MQM, told reporters that party member Mohammad Aslam died at a hospital after being injured in the ensuing crush with police. Women and children were also among the dozens of injured.

Advertising

Advertising

MQM mainly represents ethnic Mohajirs, who fled to Pakistan from India during 1947′s partition, and it dominates politics in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province. It is an ally in the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Thousands are expected to attend the activist's funeral on January 27 and the MQM has called for another day of protests.