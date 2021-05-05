U.S. to send about 10% of its vaccines to other countries by July 4: Biden

Washington

05 May 2021 05:25 IST

We are doing a lot for India, says the U.S. President

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said countries that receive U.S. vaccines, will receive them by July 4 – India and Brazil are likely on this list. His comments were made during remarks he delivered on Tuesday afternoon, updating the public on his administration’s vaccination program and achievements.

The U.S. , which entered into an agreement with Canada and Mexico in March to share 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine said last week that another 10 million doses would become available in the coming weeks, followed by a further 50 million by the end of June. India expects to receive the largest share of the 60 million doses, Reuters had reported last week.

“We are helping India significantly. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. What he needs most is he needs the material and the parts to be able to have his machines that can make the vaccine, work. We are sending that, sending oxygen.

Advertising

Advertising

“We’re sending a lot of the precursors. So we are doing a lot for India,” Mr. Biden said in response to a question on what criteria were being used to decide which countries (India , Brazil were specifically cited in the question) got the vaccine.

“With regard to the AstraZeneca vaccine …we have sent that vaccine to Canada and to Mexico and to other countries we are talking to now,” Mr Biden said, adding that he had spoken to a head of state on Tuesday and was not prepared to announce which other countries would be getting the vaccine.

“We are going to, by the fourth of July, have sent about 10% of what we have to other nations, including some of the ones you mentioned.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that five of six shipments of assistance had already reached India and that “more flights are on the way,” with a total of over $ 100 million in assistance including rapid tests, oxygen cylinders and concentrators and masks.

U.S. ready to send an additional 12.5 million N95 masks to India.

“We’ve also sent 2.5 million N-95 masks and we have an additional 12.5 million N-95 masks available, should that request come from the Indian government,” Ms Psaki said.