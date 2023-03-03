ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. to announce new military aid package for Ukraine on March 3

March 03, 2023 06:28 am | Updated 02:29 am IST - WASHINGTON

White House spokesperson John Kirby did not put a price tag on the new aid package

Reuters

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Washington. | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. will announce a new military aid package to support Ukraine on Friday, according to the White House.

Aid for Ukraine is expected to be a major topic of discussion between President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz when the two leaders meet at the White House on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, White House spokesperson John Kirby did not put a price tag on the new aid package, saying more details would be released shortly.

The U.S. is sounding out close allies about the possibility of imposing new sanctions on China if Beijing provides military support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Mr. Kirby was asked if potential sanctions against China would be a topic for Mr. Biden and Mr. Scholz, and he responded: "I certainly would expect in the context of talking about what's going on in Ukraine that the issue of a third party support to Russia could come up."

