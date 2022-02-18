U.S., Saudi officials discuss managing market pressures from possible Russian invasion

U.S. President Joe Biden. File | Photo Credit: AP

Discussions held about “collaborative approach” to manage potential market pressure

U.S. officials held discussions with Saudi Arabia about a “collaborative approach” to managing potential market pressures stemming from a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday.

“In Saudi Arabia, State Department Special Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein joined Brett McGurk (coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa) to discuss a collaborative approach to managing potential market pressures stemming from a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement.