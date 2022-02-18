International

U.S., Saudi officials discuss managing market pressures from possible Russian invasion

U.S. President Joe Biden. File | Photo Credit: AP
Reuters Washington February 18, 2022 04:58 IST
Updated: February 18, 2022 05:02 IST

U.S. officials held discussions with Saudi Arabia about a “collaborative approach” to managing potential market pressures stemming from a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday.

Also read | India again backs ‘security interests of all countries’ at UNSC

Advertising
Advertising

“In Saudi Arabia, State Department Special Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein joined Brett McGurk (coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa) to discuss a collaborative approach to managing potential market pressures stemming from a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement.

Related Topics
unrest, conflicts and war
Russia
Ukraine
USA
Saudi Arabia
economy, business and finance
international relations
Read more...