U.S. President Joe Biden greets Muslims on Ramzan

Washington

13 April 2021 11:03 IST

Muslim Americans have enriched the country since its founding, he says

President Joe Biden has greeted the Muslims in the U.S. and across the world observing Ramzan, and hailed the contributions of the minority community in building a diverse and vibrant America.

During the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims observe fast, perform acts of charity, recite prayers and read the Quran. They fast daily from sunrise to sundown.

“As many of our fellow Americans begin fasting tomorrow, we are reminded of how difficult this year has been. In this pandemic, friends and loved ones cannot yet gather together in celebration and congregation, and far too many families will sit down for iftar with loved ones missing,” Mr. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

“Yet, our Muslim communities begin the month of revelation with renewed hope. Many will focus on increasing their consciousness of the presence of God in their lives, reaffirming their commitment to the service of others that their faith compels, and expressing gratitude for the blessings they enjoy — health, well-being, and life itself,” he said.

Observing that Muslim Americans have enriched the country since its founding, Mr. Biden said that they are as diverse and vibrant as the America they have helped build.

“Today, Muslims are leading in our efforts to fight COVID-19, playing a pioneering role in vaccine development and serving as frontline health care workers. They are creating jobs as entrepreneurs and business owners, risking their lives as first responders, teaching in our schools, serving as dedicated public servants across the nation, and playing a leading role in our ongoing struggle for racial equity and social justice,” he said.

But still, Muslim Americans continue to be targeted by bullying, bigotry, and hate crimes. This prejudice and these attacks are wrong.

“They are unacceptable. And they must stop. No one in America should ever live in fear of expressing his or her faith. And my administration will work tirelessly to protect the rights and safety of all people,” he said.