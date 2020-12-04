International

At least 2 U.S. Marshals, suspect shot in New York, say police

The New York Police Department said they didn’t immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. Image used for representation purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Media reports described the Marshals’ injuries as non-life threatening

At least two U.S. Marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx early on Friday, police said.

The New York Police Department said the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. on Friday and they didn’t immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. Two or three Marshals were injured, the department said.

Media reports described the Marshals’ injuries as non-life threatening.

The police department’s public information office referred a request for additional information by The Associated Press to the U.S. Marshals Service. No one was immediately available to comment at the Marshals’ office in New York City.

