U.S. lawmakers set hearing to probe events in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON

18 August 2021 01:23 IST

A committee would hold a hearing on U.S.policy toward Afghanistan, including negotiations between former Republican President Donald Trump's administration and the Taliban and the Biden's administration's execution of the withdrawal

Members of the U.S. Congress, including many of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats, said on Tuesday they were increasingly frustrated with events in Afghanistan, and they vowed to investigate what went wrong.

"The events of recent days have been the culmination of a series of mistakes made by Republican and Democratic administrations over the past 20 years," Senator Bob Menendez,Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,said in a statement.

"We are now witnessing the horrifying result of many years of policy and intelligence failures," Mr Menendez said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Menendez said his committee would hold a hearing on U.S.policy toward Afghanistan, including negotiations between former Republican President Donald Trump's administration and the Taliban and the Biden's administration's execution of the withdrawal.

The date of the hearing was not immediately announced.

Senator Mark Warner, the Democratic Intelligence Committee chairman, had said on Monday he intended to work with other committees "to ask tough but necessary questions" about why the United States was not better prepared for the collapse of the Afghan government.

Republicans continued their harsh criticism of Mr Biden's policies.

"The security and humanitarian crisis now unfolding in Afghanistan could have been avoided if you had done any planning," Republicans on the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee said in a letter to the White House on Tuesday.