U.S. drone strike wiped out family, says brother

Kabul

31 August 2021 23:19 IST

On Monday, Mr. Aimal said he had lost 10 members of his family in the strike, including his own daughter.

When Ezmarai Ahmadi returned home from work on Sunday evening in Kabul, the usual gaggle of squealing children were waiting to greet him — his sons and daughters, and a slew of nieces and nephews.

His brother, Aimal Ahmadi, said Mr. Ezmarai pulled his car into the driveway of a modest house in Kwaja Burga, and handed the keys to his eldest son to park. Youngsters quickly piled into the vehicle.

Then, according to Mr. Aimal, a missile came and hit the car, obliterating the lives of 10 people in an instant.

The U.S. said on Sunday it had destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle in an air strike, thwarting a bid by the Islamic State to detonate a car bomb at Kabul airport.

On Monday, Mr. Aimal said he had lost 10 members of his family in the strike, including his own daughter and five other children. “The rocket came and hit the car full of kids inside our house,” he said.

“It killed all of them.”

When an AFP journalist visited the scene on Monday, Mr. Aimal was impatiently waiting for other relatives to arrive to help him organise burials for most of his family.