ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. court unseals Trump indictment in documents probe

June 09, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST

Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says; Biden says he has not spoken to AG Garland as Trump indictment unsealed

Agencies

The first “penalty sheet” of the U.S. Justice Department’s charging document against former U.S. President Donald Trump, charging him with 37 criminal counts, including charges of unauthorised retention of classified documents and conspiracy to obstruct justice after leaving the White House, is seen after being released by the Justice Department in Washington, U.S. on June 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Justice Department/Reuters

A U.S. federal court unsealed an indictment against Donald Trump on June 9 detailing 37 charges against the former president for retaining classified government documents after he left office in 2021.

Mr. Trump described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation, according to an indictment unsealed.

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next

The document marks the Justice Department’s first official confirmation of a criminal case against Mr. Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

Mr. Trump disclosed the existence of the indictment in a Truth Social post Thursday night as well as in a video he recorded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The indictment accuses Mr. Trump of having improperly removed scores of boxes from the White House to take them to Mar-a-Lago, many of them containing classified information. 

U.S. President Joe Biden said he had not spoken to Attorney General Merrick Garland and didn’t intend to, as the Justice Department unsealed charges against his predecessor.

“I have not spoken to him at all and I’m not going to,” Mr. Biden said, when asked by a reporter if he would speak to Garland.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World / USA

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US