U.S. court unseals Trump indictment in documents probe

June 09, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST

A U.S. federal court unsealed an indictment against Donald Trump on June 9 detailing 37 charges against the former president for retaining classified government documents after he left office in 2021.

Mr. Trump described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation, according to an indictment unsealed.

The document marks the Justice Department’s first official confirmation of a criminal case against Mr. Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

Mr. Trump disclosed the existence of the indictment in a Truth Social post Thursday night as well as in a video he recorded.

The indictment accuses Mr. Trump of having improperly removed scores of boxes from the White House to take them to Mar-a-Lago, many of them containing classified information.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he had not spoken to Attorney General Merrick Garland and didn’t intend to, as the Justice Department unsealed charges against his predecessor.

“I have not spoken to him at all and I’m not going to,” Mr. Biden said, when asked by a reporter if he would speak to Garland.

