U.S. approves departure of non-emergency government workers from India

WASHINGTON

06 May 2021 11:50 IST

Last week, the department said family members of U.S. government employees could voluntarily leave India.

The U.S. State Department said on May 5 it had approved the voluntary departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees from India because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

A deadly second wave of coronavirus infections has swept through India in recent weeks, creating a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen for patients.

The State Department has advised Americans not to travel to India and said those wishing to depart should take advantage of available commercial transportation.